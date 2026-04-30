Markets

United Utilities FY26 Profit Surges, Lifts Dividend; Sees Revenue Growth In FY27; Stock Gains

April 30, 2026 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L), a provider of water and wastewater services, reported Thursday significantly higher profit in fiscal 2026, with strong growth in revenues. Further, the firm lifted dividend.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company projects revenue to increase to between 2.7 billion pounds and 2.8 billion pounds.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were gaining around 9.3 percent, trading at 1,433.50 pence.

Further, United Utilities announced a plan for additional investment in its region, including proposals for new water and wastewater infrastructure critical to the development of homes, data centres and clean energy.

The firm expects the new investment could create a further 4,000 jobs across its supply chain, on top of the 30,000 supported by existing AMP8 programme.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 35.78 pence per ordinary share for fiscal 2026, an increase of 3.5 percent from last year.

The final dividend is expected to be paid on August 3 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on June 26.

For the full year, dividend would be 53.66 pence per share, up 3.5 percent from 51.85 pence per share a year ago.

In fiscal 2026, United Utilities' profit before tax surged 119.4 percent to 779.0 million pounds from last year's 355.0 million pounds. Profit after tax climbed 121.7 percent to 586.8 million pounds from 264.7 million pounds a year ago. Basic earnings per share were 86.1 pence, higher than 38.8 pence last year.

Underlying pre-tax profit was 738.0 million pounds, compared to 513.6 million pounds a year ago. Underlying basic earnings per share were 107.1 pence, compared to 75.3 pence last year.

EBITDA climbed 46 percent year-over-year to 1.60 billion pounds, and underlying EBITDA grew 24.7 percent to 1.56 billion pounds.

Revenue climbed 22 percent to 2.62 billion pounds from prior year's 2.15 billion pounds. Underlying revenues were 2.58 billion pounds, up 20.1 percent from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.