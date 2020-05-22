United Utilities FY Underlying Pretax Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Utilities Group Plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) reported profit before tax of 303.2 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2020 compared to 436.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 15.6 pence compared to 53.2 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 492 million pounds from 460.3 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per share was 63.0 pence compared to 59.8 pence.

Fiscal year revenue increased to 1.86 billion pounds from 1.82 billion pounds, previous year. Revenue increased largely reflecting the allowed regulatory revenue changes.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 28.40 pence per ordinary share (taking the total dividend for 2019/20 to 42.60 pence), an increase of 3.2 percent.

