United Utilities FY Pre-tax Profit Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Utilities Group Plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 March 2022 decreased by 111 million pounds year-over-year to 440 million pounds reflecting the 8 million pounds increase in reported operating profit and an 8 million pounds decrease in the share of losses of joint ventures, more than offset by a 90 million pounds increase in reported net finance expense, and the inclusion last year of a 37 million pounds profit on disposal of share in the joint venture AS Tallinna Vesi.

Annual loss after tax was 56.8 million pounds or 8.3 pence per share compared to profit 453.4 million pounds or 66.3 pence per share in the previous year.

Underlying earnings per share was 53.8 pence compared to 56.2 pence in the prior year.

Revenue for the year to 31 March 2022 increased by 3 percent year-over-year to 1.86 billion pounds, mainly driven by higher non-household consumption as business activity has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 29.0 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2022. Taken together with the interim dividend of 14.5 pence per ordinary share, paid in February, this results in a total dividend per ordinary share for 2021/22 of 43.5 pence. This is an increase of 0.6 percent compared with the dividend relating to last year. The final dividend is expected to be paid on 1 August 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 24 June 2022. The ex-dividend date is 23 June 2022. The election date for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 11 July 2022.

Looking ahead for 2022/23, the company expects revenue to be around 1 per cent higher than 2021/22, largely reflecting the November 2021 CPIH inflation of 4.6 per cent, largely offset by the regulatory revenue reduction of 1.3 percent and over-recovery in the current year due to higher than anticipated consumption.

