United Utilities downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded United Utilities (UUGRY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of 1,190 GBp, down from 1,230 GBp. The firm says the stock’s risk/reward looks more balanced at current valuations.
