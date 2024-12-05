United Utilities downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded United Utilities (UUGRY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of 1,190 GBp, down from 1,230 GBp. The firm says the stock’s risk/reward looks more balanced at current valuations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UUGRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.