United Utilities Current Trading In Line With Its H1 Expectations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Utilities Group plc (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) said it expects first-half underlying operating profit to be higher than a year ago, largely reflecting the higher revenue and lower infrastructure renewals expenditure. Group revenue is anticipated to be higher than last year, largely reflecting the allowed regulatory revenue changes. The Group expects a small share of losses of joint ventures.

United Utilities anticipates group net debt to increase by around 250 million pounds at 30 September 2019 from the level as at 31 March 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.