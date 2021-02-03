United Utilities agrees sale of Tallinn Water for about $121 mln

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

United Utilities Group said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its stake in Estonia's Tallinn Water for 100.3 million euros ($120.54 million).

Feb 3 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group UU.L said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its stake in Estonia's Tallinn Water for 100.3 million euros ($120.54 million).

The sale of the 35.3% stake to a consortium led by United Utilities' existing partner, the city of Tallinn, is expected to close by April, the London-listed water company said.

($1 = 0.8321 euros)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More