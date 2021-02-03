United Utilities agrees sale of Tallinn Water for about $121 mln

Feb 3 (Reuters) - United Utilities Group UU.L said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell its stake in Estonia's Tallinn Water for 100.3 million euros ($120.54 million).

The sale of the 35.3% stake to a consortium led by United Utilities' existing partner, the city of Tallinn, is expected to close by April, the London-listed water company said.

($1 = 0.8321 euros)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

