United (UAL) Resumes Boeing 737 MAX 9 Flights Post FAA Nod

United Airlines UAL announced on Jan 27 that it resumed operating passenger flights using Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets following the green light from the U.S. regulators. Notably, the flight departed from Newark to Las Vegas with 175 passengers and six crew members on board. This was the first time that UAL operated a Boeing 737 MAX 9 flight since the FAA order on Jan 6 to ground the jets.

We remind investors that the FAA had ordered a temporary grounding of 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets across the globe for safety-related inspection after a mid-air cabin blowout incident took place on an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 on Jan 5, 2024. Alaska Airlines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group ALK.

FAA lifted the above-mentioned order on Jan 24. The approval was contingent on new inspection and maintenance checks. The FAA has clarified that Boeing BA is prohibited from expanding 737 MAX production or adding production lines until quality improvements are implemented.

The enhanced maintenance process for the 737 MAX 9 involves meticulous inspections of specific bolts, guide tracks and fittings. Additionally, detailed visual inspections of mid-cabin exit door plugs and related components are part of the revised safety measures. These steps aim to ensure the highest safety standards and address concerns arising from the recent cabin panel blowout.

Alaska Airlines, which also faced flight cancellations due to the grounding, resumed MAX 9 service on Jan 26. The chief operating officer, Constance von Muehlen, was reportedly on the first MAX 9 flight after the grounding, sitting next to the window where the blowout occurred in the earlier incident. ALK expects to complete inspections by the end of the following week, allowing it to fully restore its flight schedule.

Stan Deal, Boeing’s commercial airline’s president, communicated to employees that the company had diligently established inspection criteria to facilitate the return of aircraft to service. Boeing is now reviewing numerous ideas submitted by employees for quality improvements, indicating its commitment to enhancing the safety and reliability of its aircraft.

The decision of UAL and ALK to resume Boeing 737 MAX 9 flights aligns with the FAA's confidence in the updated inspection procedures. As the aviation industry has been recovering from recent setbacks, this move is a positive development for both airlines and passengers, emphasizing the commitment to safety and rigorous maintenance protocols. UAL and ALK, both currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), are the only U.S.-based airline companies to operate Boeing Max 9 planes. The Chicago-based UAL, with 79 Boeing Max 9 planes in its fleet, is the largest operator of such jets across the globe.

Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may consider Copa Holdings CPA, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Copa Holdings is gaining from the improved air travel demand scenario. We are encouraged by the company’s initiatives to modernize its fleet. CPA's focus on its cargo segment is also impressive.



For 2023, CPA’s earnings are expected to register a 95.7% increase on a year-over-year basis. Copa has outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the past four quarters, the average surprise being 16.81%.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.