United (UAL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

United Airlines (UAL) reported $13.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. EPS of $2.00 for the same period compares to $2.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was +24.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average fuel price per gallon : $3.13 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.30.

: $3.13 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.30. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 73,727 million versus 73,439.42 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 73,727 million versus 73,439.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Passenger load factor : 82.3% compared to the 85.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 82.3% compared to the 85.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Total revenue per available seat mile : 18.48 cents versus 18.48 cents estimated by five analysts on average.

: 18.48 cents versus 18.48 cents estimated by five analysts on average. Passenger revenue per available seat mile : 16.85 cents versus 16.9 cents estimated by five analysts on average.

: 16.85 cents versus 16.9 cents estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 60,671 million versus 63,074.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 60,671 million versus 63,074.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Average yield per revenue passenger mile : 20.47 cents compared to the 19.72 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 20.47 cents compared to the 19.72 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Fuel gallons consumed : 1,059 MGal versus 1,054.6 MGal estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,059 MGal versus 1,054.6 MGal estimated by four analysts on average. CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing : 12.28 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.26 cents.

: 12.28 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.26 cents. Operating revenue- Total passenger revenue : $12.42 billion compared to the $12.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

: $12.42 billion compared to the $12.40 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year. Operating revenues- Other : $803 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $803.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

: $803 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $803.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%. Operating revenue- Cargo: $402 million compared to the $356.98 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.8% year over year.

Shares of United have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.