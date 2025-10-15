United (UAL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

United Airlines (UAL) reported $15.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $2.78 for the same period compares to $3.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.3 billion, representing a surprise of -0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.3%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Passenger load factor - Consolidated : 84.4% compared to the 85.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 84.4% compared to the 85.1% average estimate based on five analysts. ASMs (Available seat miles) : 87.42 billion compared to the 86.65 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 87.42 billion compared to the 86.65 billion average estimate based on four analysts. PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile) : 15.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.09 cents.

: 15.8 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.09 cents. RPMs (Revenue passenger miles) : 73.77 billion versus 73.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 73.77 billion versus 73.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) : 17.42 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.68 cents.

: 17.42 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.68 cents. Average aircraft fuel price per gallon : $2.43 compared to the $2.34 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.43 compared to the $2.34 average estimate based on four analysts. CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing) : 12.15 cents versus 12.48 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 12.15 cents versus 12.48 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Average yield per RPM : 18.73 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.98 cents.

: 18.73 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.98 cents. Fuel gallons consumed : 1,233.00 MGal versus 1,282.33 MGal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,233.00 MGal versus 1,282.33 MGal estimated by three analysts on average. Operating revenue- Passenger revenue : $13.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $13.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Operating revenue- Other operating revenue : $979 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $935.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

: $979 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $935.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%. Operating revenue- Cargo: $431 million versus $445.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for United here>>>

Shares of United have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.