United (UAL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, United Airlines (UAL) reported revenue of $11.43 billion, up 51.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.63, compared to -$4.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.73, the EPS surprise was +13.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Passenger load factor : 79.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 82.19%.

: 79.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 82.19%. Passenger revenue per available seat mile : 15.63 cents versus the five-analyst average estimate of 15.84 cents.

: 15.63 cents versus the five-analyst average estimate of 15.84 cents. Total revenue per available seat mile : 17.39 cents compared to the 17.62 cents average estimate based on five analysts.

: 17.39 cents compared to the 17.62 cents average estimate based on five analysts. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 65720 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64965.23 million.

: 65720 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64965.23 million. Cost per available seat mile (CASM) : 17.46 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.13 cents.

: 17.46 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.13 cents. Average fuel price per gallon : $3.33 compared to the $3.32 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.33 compared to the $3.32 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 52532 million compared to the 53552.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 52532 million compared to the 53552.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. Fuel gallons consumed : 952 MGal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 942.66 MGal.

: 952 MGal versus the four-analyst average estimate of 942.66 MGal. Average yield per revenue passenger mile : 19.56 cents versus 19.28 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 19.56 cents versus 19.28 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Operating revenue- Total passenger revenue : $10.27 billion compared to the $10.23 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $10.27 billion compared to the $10.23 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. Operating revenues- Other : $757 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $677.66 million.

: $757 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $677.66 million. Operating revenue- Cargo: $398 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $481.71 million.

Shares of United have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

