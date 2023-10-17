United (UAL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, United Airlines (UAL) reported revenue of $14.48 billion, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.65, compared to $2.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.40, the EPS surprise was +7.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Available seat miles (ASMs) : 78,348 million versus 78,561.31 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 78,348 million versus 78,561.31 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Total revenue per available seat mile : 18.49 cents compared to the 18.36 cents average estimate based on six analysts.

: 18.49 cents compared to the 18.36 cents average estimate based on six analysts. Passenger revenue per available seat mile : 17.04 cents versus 16.92 cents estimated by six analysts on average.

: 17.04 cents versus 16.92 cents estimated by six analysts on average. Passenger load factor : 86.4% compared to the 86.8% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 86.4% compared to the 86.8% average estimate based on six analysts. Average fuel price per gallon : $2.95 versus $2.83 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $2.95 versus $2.83 estimated by six analysts on average. Fuel gallons consumed : 1,132 MGal versus 1,131.91 MGal estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1,132 MGal versus 1,131.91 MGal estimated by five analysts on average. Average yield per revenue passenger mile : 19.72 cents compared to the 19.53 cents average estimate based on five analysts.

: 19.72 cents compared to the 19.53 cents average estimate based on five analysts. Cost per available seat mile (CASM) : 16.27 cents versus the five-analyst average estimate of 15.1 cents.

: 16.27 cents versus the five-analyst average estimate of 15.1 cents. CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing : 11.51 cents compared to the 11.61 cents average estimate based on five analysts.

: 11.51 cents compared to the 11.61 cents average estimate based on five analysts. Operating revenue- Total passenger revenue : $13.35 billion versus $13.32 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.

: $13.35 billion versus $13.32 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change. Operating revenues- Other : $802 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $791.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

: $802 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $791.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%. Operating revenue- Cargo: $333 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $357.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.1%.

Shares of United have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.