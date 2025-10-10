United (UAL) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that United Airlines (UAL) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 20.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $15.3 billion, increasing 3.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 5.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain United metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Passenger revenue' should come in at $13.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenue- Other operating revenue' will reach $935.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- Cargo' at $445.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger load factor - Consolidated' stands at 85.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)' to come in at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts predict that the 'CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing)' will reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' will likely reach 86.65 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81.54 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile)' should arrive at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The consensus among analysts is that 'RPMs (Revenue passenger miles)' will reach 73.57 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69.55 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fuel gallons consumed' reaching 1282 millions of gallons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1170 millions of gallons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average yield per RPM' of N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Cost per ASM (CASM)' to reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

United shares have witnessed a change of -7.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UAL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

