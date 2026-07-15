United (UAL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, United Airlines (UAL) reported revenue of $17.67 billion, up 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.99, compared to $3.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92, the EPS surprise was +3.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Passenger load factor - Consolidated : 83.4% compared to the 84.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 83.4% compared to the 84.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) : 20.25 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.36 cents.

: 20.25 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.36 cents. CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing) : 13.12 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.05 cents.

: 13.12 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.05 cents. Average aircraft fuel price per gallon : $4.19 compared to the $4.23 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4.19 compared to the $4.23 average estimate based on three analysts. ASMs (Available seat miles) : 87.28 billion versus 86.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 87.28 billion versus 86.89 billion estimated by three analysts on average. PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile) : 18.45 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.61 cents.

: 18.45 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.61 cents. RPMs (Revenue passenger miles) : 72.77 billion compared to the 73.71 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 72.77 billion compared to the 73.71 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Cost per ASM (CASM) : 18.99 cents compared to the 19.16 cents average estimate based on two analysts.

: 18.99 cents compared to the 19.16 cents average estimate based on two analysts. Fuel gallons consumed : 1,219.00 MGal versus 1,217.52 MGal estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,219.00 MGal versus 1,217.52 MGal estimated by two analysts on average. Operating revenue- Passenger revenue : $16.1 billion versus $16.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.

: $16.1 billion versus $16.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change. Operating revenue- Other operating revenue : $1.05 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $1.05 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Operating revenue- Cargo: $527 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $458.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.6%.

Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for United here>>>

Shares of United have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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