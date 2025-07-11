United (UAL) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines (UAL) to post quarterly earnings of $3.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. Revenues are expected to be $15.36 billion, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 5.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific United metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- Passenger revenue' at $14.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- Other operating revenue' of $950.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- Cargo' will likely reach $462.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Passenger load factor - Consolidated' should come in at 83.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 84.2% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)' should arrive at N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing)' reaching N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The consensus estimate for 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' stands at 84.60 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 79.68 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile)' will reach N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts expect 'RPMs (Revenue passenger miles)' to come in at 70.28 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 67.06 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Fuel gallons consumed' to reach 1249 millions of gallons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1134 millions of gallons in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average yield per RPM' will reach N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts predict that the 'Cost per ASM (CASM)' will reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, United shares have recorded returns of +18.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UAL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

