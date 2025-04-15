United (UAL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

United Airlines (UAL) reported $13.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to -$0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.22 billion, representing a surprise of -0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Passenger load factor - Consolidated : 79.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 82.2%.

: 79.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 82.2%. Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) : 17.58 cents compared to the 17.94 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 17.58 cents compared to the 17.94 cents average estimate based on four analysts. CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing) : 13.17 cents compared to the 13.47 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 13.17 cents compared to the 13.47 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Average aircraft fuel price per gallon : $2.53 compared to the $2.57 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.53 compared to the $2.57 average estimate based on four analysts. ASMs (Available seat miles) : 75.16 billion versus 74.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 75.16 billion versus 74.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile) : 15.78 cents versus 16.22 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 15.78 cents versus 16.22 cents estimated by four analysts on average. RPMs (Revenue passenger miles) : 59.52 billion compared to the 61.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 59.52 billion compared to the 61.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fuel gallons consumed : 1,067 MGal versus 1,063.42 MGal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,067 MGal versus 1,063.42 MGal estimated by three analysts on average. Average yield per RPM : 19.93 cents compared to the 19.54 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 19.93 cents compared to the 19.54 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Operating revenue- Passenger revenue : $11.86 billion compared to the $12.09 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $11.86 billion compared to the $12.09 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Operating revenue- Other operating revenue : $923 million compared to the $859.08 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

: $923 million compared to the $859.08 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Operating revenue- Cargo: $429 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $434.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

Shares of United have returned -11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

