United (UAL) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from United Airlines (UAL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, indicating an increase of 18.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $14.32 billion, representing an increase of 8.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 58.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some United metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Passenger revenue' should come in at $12.84 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenue- Other operating revenue' will reach $962.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- Cargo' of $450.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger load factor - Consolidated' will reach 81.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 79.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM)' stands at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts expect 'CASM-ex (excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing)' to come in at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Analysts forecast 'ASMs (Available seat miles)' to reach 78.24 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 75.16 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'PRASM (Passenger revenue per available seat mile)' at N/A. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of N/A.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'RPMs (Revenue passenger miles)' should arrive at 63.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 59.52 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Cost per ASM (CASM)' will reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fuel gallons consumed' reaching 1100 millions of gallons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1067 millions of gallons in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average yield per RPM' will likely reach N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, United shares have recorded returns of +1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UAL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.