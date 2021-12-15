United (UAL) Plans to Buy Upto 100 Zero-Emission Engines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL announced that it has become the largest airline to invest in zero-emission hydroelectric engines for regional aircraft, with a new equity stake in ZeroAvia (a hydrogen-electric engine developer). Hydrogen-electric engines use electricity created by a chemical reaction in a fuel cell to power an electric motor instead of burning fossil fuel. Since no fuel is burned, there are no climate-harming emissions or carbon being released into the atmosphere when the engines are operated. This move is in line with UAL’s target of becoming 100% green by 2050.

United Airlines will pursue a conditional purchase agreement for 50 ZeroAvia ZA2000-RJ engines, with an option for 50 more, enough for up to 50 twin-engine aircraft, which will be operated by United Express partners once they are fully developed and certified by regulators as soon as 2028. The ZA2000-RJ is anticipated to be used in pairs as a new power source for existing regional aircraft. The CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby, stated, “Hydrogen-electric engines are one of the most promising paths to zero-emission air travel for smaller aircraft, and this investment will keep United out in front on this important emerging technology.”

Recently, on Dec 1, the carrier made its mark in aviation history by operating the first passenger flight using 100% sustainable aviation fuel, from Chicago to Washington DC. Such eco-friendly moves by UAL are highly commendable and expected to reduce carbon emissions in the airline space.

