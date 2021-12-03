United (UAL) Operates Flight Using 100% Sustainable Fuel

In an effort to decarbonize the airline industry in the United States, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL flew an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in one of its two engines for the first time in aviation history. The fuel was supplied by World Energy, North America's only commercial biofuel producer. The plane took off from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and landed at Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport on Dec 1.

The flight operated with one of United Airlinaes’ new Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets with 500 gallons of SAF in one engine and 500 gallons of traditional jet fuel in the other. United Airlines CEO, Scott Kirby, stated “United continues to lead from the front when it comes to climate change action.” Sustainable aviation fuels offer the ability to match the performance of petroleum-based jet fuel, while emitting a fraction of its carbon footprint.

Currently, airlines are only permitted to use a maximum of 50% SAF on board. The SAF used on United Airlines flight was drop-in ready and is compatible with other aircraft fleets. Meanwhile, United Airlines has committed to buying nearly twice as much sustainable aviation fuel compared with the combined SAF commitments of the rest of the airlines across the globe.

According to the company, sustainable aviation fuel is the fastest and most efficient way to reduce emissions generated by aircraft. United Airlines also announced new corporate participants joining the Eco-Skies Alliance, an effort to collectively purchase 7.1 million gallons of SAF this year, including Microsoft, Salesforce and Visa.

For future flights, the airline also agreed to buy 1.5 billion gallons of SAF from Alder Fuels, which is enough to fly 57 million passengers. United Airlines can also buy up to 900 million gallons of additional SAF from Fulcrum BioEnergy.

Such eco-friendly moves by UAL are highly commendable and expected to reduce carbon emissions in the airline space.

