United (UAL) May Halt JFK Service if Flight Capacity Stays Same

Per a Reuters report, United Airlines UAL has warned that it will stop flying to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) from October. Management stated that this is bound to happen if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not approve UAL’s request to operate more flights at JFK. UAL’s CEO Scott Kirby wrote to FAA’s acting administrator Billy Nolen on the matter.

Management believes that there is scope for operational expansion at the busy U.S. airport. The assessment is based on the huge infrastructure-related investments made by the FAA and the Port Authority since 2008 at JFK. However, despite the heavy investments, UAL’s JFK capacity (in terms of flights) has been stable.

UAL perceives that to compete effectively with its rivals at JFK , it requires allotment of additional slots (takeoff and landing authorizations) from the FAA. Per Kirby’s e-mail, "If we are not able to get additional allocations for multiple seasons, we will need to suspend service at JFK, effective at the end of October".

According to the FAA’s current stance, “Any additional slots at JFK would follow the FAA's well-established process of awarding them fairly and to increase competition."

Currently, UAL operates only twice-daily flights to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK. UAL resumed operations at JFK in 2021 after exiting the same in 2015. In 2015, UAL, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), agreed to lease 24 year-round slots at the airport to Delta Air Lines DAL. The decision to lease the slots to Delta on a long-term basis implies that UAL will have no access to those slots in the foreseeable future.

The decision to end operations at JFK at that time was aimed at consolidating transcontinental flights at UAL’s nearby Newark, NJ hub. In June 2022, United Airlines reduced its operations (50 daily flights) at Newark to address congestion-related issues.

Now all eyes will be on whether FAA approves UAL’s request for extra permanent slots at JFK.

