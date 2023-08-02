News & Insights

United Tractor Tbk PT - ADR (PUTKY) Price Target Increased by 20.65% to 37.54

August 02, 2023 — 08:12 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for United Tractor Tbk PT - ADR (OTC:PUTKY) has been revised to 37.54 / share. This is an increase of 20.65% from the prior estimate of 31.11 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.51 to a high of 39.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.74% from the latest reported closing price of 32.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Tractor Tbk PT - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUTKY is 0.00%, an increase of 506.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.53% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PUTKY / United Tractor Tbk PT - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 11.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUTKY by 19.12% over the last quarter.

