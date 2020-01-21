United tops profit forecasts even as Boeing 737 MAX crisis drags on

By Tracy Rucinski

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and held to its 2020 profit target, with a turnaround strategy overseen by its outgoing CEO underpinning growth even as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded.

Chicago-based United is one of three U.S. airlines cancelling more than 1,000 monthly flights in a hit to profits as the 737 MAX remains grounded following two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Boeing said on Tuesday it does not expect to win approval for the return of the 737 MAX to service until mid-year, longer than previously forecast.

United's adjusted net income rose to $676 million, or $2.67 per share, in the fourth quarter to Dec. 31, from $657 million a year earlier, topping a Wall Street consensus forecast for $2.65 per share.

While the airline has warned of a negative hit from the MAX grounding, it did not disclose any estimated financial impact from the fallout and stood by its full-year adjusted EPS range of $11 to $13.

Total operating revenue rose to $10.89 billion, boosted by Chief Executive Oscar Munoz's three-year strategy to build up the airline's flight connections through its main U.S. hubs. United President Scott Kirby will replace Munoz as CEO later this year.

Major U.S. airlines are benefitting from strong leisure and corporate travel demand, a trend that looked set to continue in the first quarter.

Revenue per mile flown, a closely watched industry measurement, rose 0.8% in the fourth quarter and United forecast similar growth in the first quarter.

The company had already announced a non-cash impairment charge of $90 million in the fourth quarter related to its Hong Kong routes, following anti-government protests in the city.

It did not comment in the earnings release on the potential impact of the Wuhan coronavirus in China, which J.P.Morgan analyst Jamie Baker said poses a near-term overhang for airlines.

In a separate statement, United said there is currently no impact on its operations from the outbreak and that it remains in close contact with U.S., Asian and Chinese authorities on safety.

United management will host a conference call to discuss results on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1630 GMT).

Fellow U.S. MAX operators Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N and American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O are due to report quarterly results on Thursday.

United, Southwest and American are all scheduling without the MAX until early June though that timeline will likely need to be pushed back following Tuesday's guidance from Boeing.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago Additional reporting by Dominic Roshan K L in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com; 1-312-408-8575; Reuters Messaging: tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.