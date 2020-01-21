United tops profit forecasts even as Boeing 737 MAX crisis drags on

United Airlines Holdings Inc on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and held to its 2020 profit target, with a turnaround strategy overseen by its outgoing CEO underpinning growth even as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded.
