United To Purchase Sustainable Aviation Fuels From Dimensional

(RTTNews) - United and United Airlines Ventures announced an investment in and commercial agreement with Dimensional Energy. Under the commercial agreement, United has agreed to purchase at least 300 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuels over 20 years from Dimensional. United Airlines noted that the agreement is another step forward to reach its 100% green net zero commitment by 2050, without the use of traditional carbon offsets.

Dimensional Energy's technology removes the need for fossil fuels, converting carbon dioxide and water into usable ingredients for the Fischer-Tropsch process - a technology used to produce fuels from coal or methane.

