UAL

United to provide COVID-19 tests to customers on San Francisco-Hawaii flights

Contributors
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN NELLIS

United Airlines said on Thursday customers traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii would have the option to take a rapid COVID-19 test at the airport or a self-collected, mail-in test ahead of their trip, starting from Oct. 15.

Customers who test negative on either test will not be subjected to the state's 14-day quarantine requirement, United said.

Airlines are pinning hopes on pre-flight COVID-19 tests as an alternative to quarantines that have decimated travel demand.

