United to drop contract with ExpressJet, dealing fatal blow

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines UAL.O said on Thursday it has decided to drop its contract with ExpressJet, which operates 50-seat planes under the United Express banner, and consolidate all of its routes on that aircraft with rival regional carrier CommutAir.

Reuters was first to report a decision by United between the two carriers on Monday, after reviewing a union letter to ExpressJet pilots warning that the choice could have a "dramatic impact" on the future of ExpressJet.

ExpressJet relies on the U.S. airline major for its business.

