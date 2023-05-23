United To Double Early Morning Departures And Late Evening Arrivals In And Out Of Denver

(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) announced Tuesday plans to significantly grow its position as Denver's leading airline, adding 35 flights, six new routes, a dozen new gates and three clubs, including the largest ones in the carrier's network.

Starting this summer, United also will double the total number of early morning departures and late evening arrivals in and out of Denver, giving customers more flexibility and more options to stay away longer.

The airline will add new non-stops to six destinations including four not served by any other Denver airline: Dayton, OH; Greensboro, NC; Lexington, KY and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The airline's local infrastructure improvements include 12 new gates set to open in the A and B concourses by the middle of 2024. That will give United 90 total gates, the most at Denver International Airport.

This expansion is part of the carrier's nearly $1 billion investment to further improve the customer experience in Denver - an increase in gate capacity by 30%, a new check-in lobby, new user-friendly technology at gates, a new grab-n-go club concept called United Club FlySM and the renovation and expansion of United ClubSM locations.

This summer, United will also open a new club on the A Concourse and reopen its first of two revamped clubs on the B Concourse. The B concourse United Club locations will be the largest ever . All three United Club locations will feature two full levels of club space, and an upgraded design that reflects the Colorado region.

