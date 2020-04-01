United Therapeutics (UTHR) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, United Therapeutics (UTHR) closed at $93.90, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 4.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.27% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UTHR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UTHR is projected to report earnings of $2.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $347.62 million, down 4.13% from the year-ago period.

UTHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.07 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +521.34% and -4.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UTHR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6% higher within the past month. UTHR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, UTHR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.28, so we one might conclude that UTHR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.