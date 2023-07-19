United Therapeutics (UTHR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $239.08, changing hands as high as $240.50 per share. United Therapeutics Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTHR's low point in its 52 week range is $201.65 per share, with $283.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $239.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.