United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

United Therapeutics‘ UTHR third-quarter 2023 earnings of $5.38 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89. Earnings rose 10% year over year on the back of higher product sales.

Revenues in the reported quarter were $609.4 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $576.5 million. Revenues rose 18% year over year, driven by Tyvaso sales.

Quarter in Detail

United Therapeutics markets four products for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) — Remodulin, Tyvaso, Adcirca and Orenitram. It also markets Unituxin for treating pediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.

Tyvaso sales totaled $325.8 million, up 26% year over year. Tyvaso revenues included $205.1 million in sales from the Tyvaso dry powder inhalation (DPI) formulation, which was launched in 2022 and $120.7 million in sales from nebulized Tyvaso. Sales of Tyvaso DPI rose 225% in the quarter, driven by higher volumes and continued growth in utilization by patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). Sales of nebulized Tyvaso declined 38% due to lower volumes following patient switch to Tyvaso DPI.

Tyvaso DPI is a drug-device product that offers some benefits over the nebulized Tyvaso and is approved for both PAH and PH-ILD. Nebulized Tyvaso is also approved for PAH and PH-ILD.

Tyvaso sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305 million and our model estimate of $309.1 million.

Remodulin (including Remunity Pump) sales rose 15% year over year to $131.1 million, while Orenitram sales rose 5% year over year, amounting to $92.0 million.

Unituxin sales rose 11% year over year to $51.3 million. Adcirca sales were $7.3 million, down 32% year over year.

Research and development expenses were $84.7 million in the quarter, up 28% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 30% to $127.6 million in the quarter.

Pipeline Update

United Therapeutics’ key phase III pipeline programs include TETON 1 and TETON 2 phase III studies of nebulized Tyvaso in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and ADVANCE OUTCOMES studies on oral ralinepag for PAH. Data from both studies are expected in 2025.

Earlier this week, United Therapeutics announced that the first patient had been enrolled in the 52-week phase III TETON PPF study of nebulized Tyvaso in patients with another type of pulmonary fibrosis called progressive pulmonary fibrosis.

New Acquisition Deal

Earlier this week, United Therapeutics announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Miromatrix Medical MIRO, which is making bioengineered organs composed of human cells. The acquisition will expand United Therapeutics’ existing organ manufacturing programs, which include xenotransplantation, three-dimensional organ printing, regenerative medicine and ex-vivo lung perfusion.

United Therapeutics will acquire all outstanding shares of Miromatrix for $3.25 per share in cash or approximately $91 million. In addition, United Therapeutics will be entitled to make a milestone payment of $1.75 per share in cash to Miromatrix Medical by Dec 31, 2025. The milestone payment is related to a study on Miromatrix’s fully-implantable manufactured kidney product known as mirokidney.

