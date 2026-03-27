United Therapeutics (UTHR) Price Target Increased by 10.29% to 603.09

The average one-year price target for United Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:UTHR) has been revised to $603.09 / share. This is an increase of 10.29% from the prior estimate of $546.81 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $470.66 to a high of $740.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.25% from the latest reported closing price of $532.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 424 owner(s) or 31.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTHR is 0.25%, an increase of 21.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.52% to 43,048K shares. The put/call ratio of UTHR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,606K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,022K shares , representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,441K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares , representing an increase of 42.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 71.23% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,909K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,173K shares , representing a decrease of 13.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 19.99% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,282K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares , representing an increase of 23.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 70.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,193K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 7.34% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.