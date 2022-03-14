United Therapeutics (UTHR) Moves 3.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

United Therapeutics UTHR shares soared 3.1% in the last trading session to close at $173. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 17.7% loss over the past four weeks.

This rise was most likely attributable to investor anticipations for positive updates on UTHR's business at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference scheduled on Mar 15, 2022.

This drugmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.92 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +378.7%. Revenues are expected to be $410.34 million, up 8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For United Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on UTHR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

United Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. One other stock in the same industry, PTC Therapeutics PTCT, finished the last trading session 2.9% lower at $34.26. PTCT has returned -19.6% over the past month.

For PTC Therapeutics , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2.1% over the past month to -$1.68. This represents a change of +8.2% from what the company reported a year ago. PTC Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

