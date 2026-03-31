United Therapeutics (UTHR) Moves 12.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

United Therapeutics (UTHR) shares ended the last trading session 12.5% higher at $588.36. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% gain over the past four weeks.

United Therapeutics’ stock rallied after the company unveiled robust data from the phase III TETON-1 study evaluating nebulized Tyvaso for the treatment of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a devastating lung disease with limited treatment options. The study met its primary endpoint of change in absolute forced vital capacity (FVC) from baseline to week 52 and several other key secondary endpoints. United Therapeutics intends to submit a supplemental new drug application to the FDA by the end of summer, seeking priority review for the approval of nebulized Tyvaso in IPF.

This drugmaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $6.72 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Revenues are expected to be $809.15 million, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For United Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on UTHR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

United Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. USANA Health Sciences (USNA), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.5% higher at $17.68. USNA has returned -21.4% in the past month.

USANA Health's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.44. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -39.7%. USANA Health currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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