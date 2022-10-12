United Therapeutics (UTHR) Initiates Tyvaso Study in IPF

United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR announced that it has started dosing participants in the phase III TETON 2 study, which will evaluate Tyvaso (treprostinil) in adult patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Tyvaso is already approved by the FDA as an inhalation solution and dry powder inhaler for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The drug is currently the key revenue generator in United Therapeutics’ portfolio of marketed drugs. The drug is yet to be approved by any regulatory authority worldwide for IPF indication.

The TETON 2 study is also the second registrational late-stage study initiated by management for Tyvaso in IPF. The study is a part of the broader TETON program evaluating Tyvaso as a treatment for IPF. The ongoing phase III TETON 1 study is evaluating Tyvaso in IPF indication.

Both the TETON 1 and TETON 2 studies are registrational late-stage studies that are parallel in design to each other. The only difference is that while the TETON 1 study is being conducted at sites located in the United States and Canada, the TETON 2 study is being conducted at sites outside the United States and Canada.

Shares of United Therapeutics have fallen 2.1% in the year so far compared with the industry’s 29.6% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, United Therapeutics markets five drugs, out of which four of them target pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) indications. These four drugs constituted nearly 90% of company’s product revenues in second-quarter 2022. United Therapeutics’ PAH portfolio consists of Remodulin (injectable version), Orenitram (oral version), Tyvaso (inhaled version) and Adcirca tablets.

A market leader in PAH indication, UTHR depends on its PAH drugs to generate revenue and drive growth. This remains a concern as the company has now started facing challenges in marketing its PAH drugs, half of which are suffering due to rising generic competition in the United States. Considering these factors, management started working on expanded indications for its marketed products.

Apart from product revenues, United Therapeutics is also engaged in research and development efforts to increase the supply of transplantable organs and tissues through regenerative medicine and organ manufacturing.

United Therapeutics Corporation Price

United Therapeutics Corporation price | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.