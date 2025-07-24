United Therapeutics (UTHR) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, United Therapeutics (UTHR) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. UTHR recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Shares of UTHR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that UTHR could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider UTHR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch UTHR for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

