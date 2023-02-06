UNITED THERAPEUTICS Updates Holdings in Celularity Inc. (CELU)

Fintel reports that UNITED THERAPEUTICS has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.97MM shares of Celularity Inc. Class A (CELU). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 0.00MM shares and 0.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.00% and an increase in total ownership of 5.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,104.47% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celularity Inc. is $11.63. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 1,104.47% from its latest reported closing price of $0.97.

The projected annual revenue for Celularity Inc. is $23MM, an increase of 23.36%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.98.

Fund Sentiment

There are 148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celularity Inc.. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CELU is 1.0780%, a decrease of 10.1530%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.21% to 35,833K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Starr International holds 15,281,389 shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

C V Starr holds 7,640,693 shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,625,100 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,308,378 shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364,193 shares, representing an increase of 72.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELU by 164.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,141,061 shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189,784 shares, representing an increase of 83.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELU by 323.02% over the last quarter.

Celularity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celularity, Inc. headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs) targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it will be able to develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.