United Therapeutics To Acquire Miromatrix - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) and Miromatrix Medical Inc. (MIRO) announced a definitive agreement for United Therapeutics to acquire Miromatrix. Miromatrix is a life sciences company focused on the development of bioengineered organs. United Therapeutics will commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Miromatrix for a purchase price of $3.25 per share in cash at closing, or an aggregate of approximately $91 million, and an additional $1.75 per share in cash upon the achievement of a clinical development milestone.

United Therapeutics said the acquisition will expand its complementary platform of organ manufacturing programs, which include ex-vivo lung perfusion, xenotransplantation, 3-D bioprinting, and regenerative medicine approaches with the objective of creating an unlimited supply of tolerable, transplantable organs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.