United Therapeutics Stock Surges 32% in 6 Months: Here's Why

Shares of United Therapeutics UTHR have surged approximately 32% over the past six months, driven by strong commercial growth, a major clinical breakthrough and improved long-term growth visibility, which have significantly strengthened investor confidence.

Strong Earnings and Tyvaso Sales Growth

UTHR recently reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025, with annual revenues approaching $3.2 billion, primarily driven by the rapid adoption of the company’s flagship drug Tyvaso, particularly the dry-powder inhaler (DPI) version, which has further boosted investor confidence.

The drug has become the company’s primary growth engine. United Therapeutics markets two versions of Tyvaso — Tyvaso DPI and nebulized Tyvaso. Both versions are approved for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) indications. In 2025, combined Tyvaso sales grew 16% year over year. Tyvaso DPI sales increased 25% year over year, driven by higher adoption.

Over the past year, shares of United Therapeutics have rallied 73.4% against the industry’s 1.6% fall.



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Positive Data From UTHR’s Phase III TETON-2 Study of Tyvaso

The biggest catalyst for the stock’s movement was the positive top-line data announced in September 2025 from the late-stage TETON-2 study of Tyvaso. The study demonstrated meaningful improvements in lung function for patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a serious lung disease with limited treatment options, after a year of treatment with nebulized Tyvaso. The study met its primary and key secondary endpoints. Nebulized Tyvaso would be the first and only inhaled anti-fibrotic treatment for IPF, if approved.

Management believes that the data from the TETON-2 study could broaden Tyvaso’s therapeutic reach and add multi-billion-dollar revenue potential in the future.

Other Positive Pipeline Updates

Besides TETON-2, the company is also conducting the phase III TETON-1 study of nebulized Tyvaso in patients with IPF. A data readout from the TETON-1 study is expected in late first-quarter or early second-quarter 2026. The company plans to meet with the FDA to potentially expedite the regulatory review process once the study data are available. If the drug is approved for the IPF indication, United Therapeutics expects Tyvaso sales in the IPF indication to exceed the drug’s sales in the PAH indication. It is also enrolling patients in the phase III TETON PPF study evaluating the drug in patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis.

Beyond Tyvaso's expansion into IPF, United Therapeutics conducted the phase III ADVANCE OUTCOMES study evaluating ralinepag for the treatment of PAH. The study met its primary endpoint and several important secondary endpoints. UTHR intends to submit a new drug application for ralinepag to the FDA in the second half of 2026.

Strong Financials & Growth Outlook

The rally is also supported by strong financial execution. UTHR ended 2025 with $4.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments and had no debt.

UTHR announced that its board approved a new $2 billion share repurchase program over the next year and has already initiated a $1.5 billion accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement with Citibank, which signals management confidence in future growth.

On the fourth-quarter 2025 conference call, management stated that it expects “double-digit revenue growth” in 2026. The company also stated that it expects to reach a $4 billion annual revenue run-rate in the second half of 2027. This bullish outlook for the upcoming years reinforces investors’ confidence in the company’s long-term growth trajectory.

United Therapeutics Corporation Price and Consensus

United Therapeutics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote

UTHR's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

United Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP and Castle Biosciences CSTL, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.82. CPRX shares have gained 11.3% over the past year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $8.28 to $9.00 for 2026. Over the past year, shares of ANIP have surged 16%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals' earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.21%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.11 to $1.06. CSTL shares have risen 31.2% over the past year.

Castle Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 34.69%.

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United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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