United Therapeutics Stock Rises 14% YTD: Here's What You Need to Know

Shares of United Therapeutics UTHR have gained 14% year to date against the industry’s 0.8% decline, driven by major clinical breakthroughs and improved long-term growth visibility that have significantly strengthened investor confidence.



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UTHR’s Meaningful Pipeline Expansion Encourages Investors

Investor sentiment has been boosted by encouraging progress across United Therapeutics' pipeline.

The company is expanding nebulized Tyvaso beyond its approved pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) indications into larger pulmonary fibrosis markets such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). The company's IPF development program consists of two pivotal phase III studies, TETON-1 and TETON-2. The studies share a similar design, differing primarily in their geographic scope. TETON-1 was conducted at sites across the United States and Canada, while TETON-2 enrolled patients at sites outside these countries.

In March 2026, the company announced positive results from the late-stage TETON-1 study, which achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in lung function for patients with IPF. The magnitude of benefit observed in TETON-1 exceeded the already strong outcomes previously reported in TETON-2, representing a significant advancement for patients with IPF.

Positive phase III data from both the TETON-1 and TETON-2 studies support a planned FDA supplemental application for Tyvaso in IPF. Management believes the IPF opportunity alone could eventually surpass Tyvaso's current PAH revenues. It is also enrolling patients in the phase III TETON PPF study evaluating the drug in patients with PPF.

The company's late-stage PAH candidate ralinepag delivered positive phase III data from the ADVANCE OUTCOMES study in March. The study met its primary and secondary endpoints. UTHR intends to submit a new drug application for ralinepag to the FDA in the second half of 2026.

The company is developing an inhaled dry-powder version of ralinepag (RAL-DPI) in collaboration with MannKind Corporation. While initially targeting PAH, management sees potential opportunities for RAL-DPI in PH-ILD, IPF and PPF.

Together, Tyvaso's label expansion and the ralinepag franchise are expected to drive long-term growth, supporting the company's goal of increasing its annual revenue run rate from $3 billion to $4 billion by the end of 2027 and boosting investor sentiment.

Organ Manufacturing Business on Move

United Therapeutics continues to strengthen its long-term growth outlook through steady progress in its organ manufacturing platform, which spans hearts, kidneys, livers and lungs. The company is advancing multiple technologies, including xenotransplantation, regenerative medicine, bioengineered organs, 3D bioprinting and ex-vivo lung perfusion (EVLP) to address the global shortage of donor organs.

Its xenotransplantation portfolio includes development-stage candidates UKidney, UHeart and UThymoKidney. The FDA cleared the investigational new drug application for the phase I EXPRESS study evaluating UHeart in May. United Therapeutics received FDA premarket approval for LungFX, the first EVLP device for assessing donor lungs outside the body, with a commercial launch planned for 2027.

Earlier this month, the acquisition of Thymmune Therapeutics expanded the company's regenerative medicine portfolio with the preclinical thymic cell therapy THY-100, strengthening its long-term strategy to improve organ transplantation and immune restoration.

UTHR Faces Competitive Pressure

United Therapeutics generates most of its revenues from its treprostinil-based PAH therapies, including Tyvaso, Orenitram, Adcirca and Remodulin. The company markets two versions of Tyvaso: Tyvaso dry powder inhalation (DPI) and nebulized Tyvaso. The drug remains the company's biggest growth driver, with the more convenient Tyvaso DPI continuing to gain traction and posting 9% year-over-year sales growth in the first quarter of 2026.

A key concern for United Therapeutics is the increasing competitive pressure on its core PAH franchise. While Tyvaso DPI continues to grow, sales of nebulized Tyvaso have been declining due to market erosion following the loss of exclusivity in May 2025 and the FDA approval of Liquidia Corporation’s LQDA Yutrepia, the first inhaled dry-powder competitor for PAH and PH-ILD. Yutrepia's rapid market adoption, with 44% sequential sales growth in the first quarter of 2026, underscores the growing competitive threat to Tyvaso products.

UTHR’s heavy reliance on the PAH market remains a risk as its established therapies face rising competition from generics and newer treatments. With limited diversification beyond PAH, United Therapeutics' long-term growth depends largely on the successful development and commercialization of its pipeline, making any clinical, regulatory or commercialization setbacks a potential headwind for the stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation Price and Consensus

United Therapeutics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote

UTHR's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

United Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX and Amarin Corporation AMRN, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $9.15 to $9.47. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $10.23 to $10.79. NBIX shares have lost 25.6% year to date.

Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 9.08%.

Over the past 60 days, loss per share estimates for Amarin Corporation have narrowed from $15.20 to 65 cents for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for loss per share have also narrowed from $13.00 to 51 cents for 2027. AMRN shares have risen 8.5% year to date.

Amarin Corporation’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 50.02%.

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