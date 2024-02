Feb 21 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics UTHR.O said on Wednesday it has commenced litigation with the U.S. FDA for allowing an application for a drug by Liquidia Corp LQDA.O to treat a type of blood vessel disorder.

