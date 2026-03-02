BioTech
United Therapeutics' Ralinepag Cuts PAH Worsening Risk By 55% In Phase 3 Study

March 02, 2026 — 07:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) said Monday its long-term Phase 3 ADVANCE OUTCOMES study of ralinepag in pulmonary arterial hypertension met its primary endpoint, reducing the risk of clinical worsening by 55% compared with placebo.

The drug candidate showed durable efficacy in delaying disease progression, with 80% of patients on dual background therapy and 70% classified as World Health Organization/New York Heart Association Functional Class II at baseline.

The company said it plans to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2026.

Shares of United Therapeutics closed at $503.90 on Friday, up 0.06%.

