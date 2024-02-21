United Therapeutics Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) reported that its fourth quarter net income increased to $217.1 million from $132.1 million, last year. Net income per share was $4.36 compared to $2.67. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues were $614.7 million compared to $491.5 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $575.87 million in revenue. Total Tyvaso revenues grew by 45% to $350.6 million.

