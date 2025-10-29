United Therapeutics Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss Mark

United Therapeutics UTHR reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $7.16 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.89. Earnings rose 12% year over year on the back of higher product sales.

United Therapeutics markets four products for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) — Tyvaso, Orenitram, Adcirca and Remodulin. It also markets Unituxin for treating pediatric patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.

Revenues in the third quarter came in at $799.5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $818 million. Revenues, however, rose 7% year over year, driven by growth of key products — Tyvaso and Orenitram.

UTHR's Q3 Earnings in Detail

United Therapeutics markets two versions of Tyvaso: Tyvaso dry powder inhalation (DPI) and nebulized Tyvaso. Both versions are approved for treating PAH and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) indications.

Overall, Tyvaso sales were $478 million, up 10% year over year. Tyvaso sales, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $484 million.

Tyvaso DPI recorded sales of $336.2 million, up 22% year over year, driven by higher volumes and price increases, which were partially offset by higher gross-to-net deductions. Continued growth in commercialization led to patient growth, which, in turn, benefited volumes.

Revenues from nebulized Tyvaso (treprostinil) were $141.8 million, down 11%, mainly due to higher gross-to-net revenue deductions and a lower volume.

Sales of Orenitram rose 16% year over year to $131.1 million, primarily driven by higher volumes, partly due to increased commercialization following the implementation of the Part D redesign under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Remodulin (including Remunity Pump) sales declined 2% year over year to $125.9 million.

Unituxin sales were down 22% year over year to $47.9 million.

Adcirca sales were $9.7 million, up 39% year over year.

Research and development expenses were $127.5 million in the quarter, up 23% year over year due to higher costs incurred for ongoing clinical development activities and higher share-based compensation expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 17% to $182.6 million in the quarter, mainly due to an accrued liability of $65.1 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024 related to ongoing litigation with Sandoz.

UTHR's Pipeline & Other Updates

United Therapeutics’ key phase III programs include Tyvaso in patients with various forms of chronic fibrosing interstitial lung disease (TETON studies) and oral ralinepag in PAH indications (ADVANCE OUTCOMES study).

Last month, the company announced data from the late-stage TETON-2 study, which showed clinical benefit in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) patients after a year-long treatment with nebulized Tyvaso.

The study met its primary endpoint, with Tyvaso-treated patients showing a 95.6 mL improvement in absolute forced vital capacity (FVC) over placebo. FVC measures the maximum amount of air a person can forcibly exhale after taking a deep breath. The treatment benefits were also consistent across patient subgroups — regardless of background therapy, smoking status, or oxygen use — while the safety profile aligned with prior Tyvaso studies.

Management believes that the data from the TETON-2 study could broaden Tyvaso’s therapeutic reach and potentially drive UTHR’s long-term growth.

Besides TETON-2, the company is also conducting the phase III TETON-1 study of nebulized Tyvaso in IPF patients. A data readout from the TETON-1 study is expected in the first half of 2026.

United Therapeutics plans to meet with the FDA before the end of this year to potentially expedite the regulatory review process once the TETON-1 results are available.

United Therapeutics completed full enrollment in the phase III ADVANCE OUTCOMES study evaluating ralinepag for the treatment of PAH in June. Top-line data from the same is expected in the first half of 2026.

UTHR's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

United Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

