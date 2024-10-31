United Therapeutics price target raised to $400 from $360 at Argus

Argus analyst Jasper Hellweg raised the firm’s price target on United Therapeutics (UTHR) to $400 from $360 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is positive on the strong performance of both Tyvaso DPI and Nebulized Tyvaso, as well as other products in the company’s portfolio, the promising organ manufacturing and transplant program, and the company’s solid balance sheet, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UTHR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.