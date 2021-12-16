United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is United Therapeutics's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that United Therapeutics had US$800.0m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$2.00b in cash, so it actually has US$1.20b net cash.

How Healthy Is United Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:UTHR Debt to Equity History December 16th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, United Therapeutics had liabilities of US$320.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$899.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$2.00b in cash and US$212.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$994.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that United Therapeutics has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, United Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the other side of the story is that United Therapeutics saw its EBIT decline by 3.9% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if United Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While United Therapeutics has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last two years, United Therapeutics generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 98% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that United Therapeutics has net cash of US$1.20b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 98% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$487m. So we don't think United Therapeutics's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for United Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.