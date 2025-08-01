United Therapeutics Launches $1 Bln Stock Buyback

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) announced Friday that it will enter into two Accelerated Share Repurchase agreements with Citibank, N.A. (Citi) to repurchase an aggregate $1 billion of UTHR common stock.

As per the terms of the ASR agreements, which comprise a $500 million collared and a $500 million uncollared agreement, United Therapeutics will make an aggregate upfront payment of $1 billion to Citi on August 4, 2025.

United Therapeutics said it will receive an initial delivery of shares representing approximately 75% of the total shares anticipated to be repurchased under the uncollared ASR agreement, plus approximately 50% of the total shares anticipated to be repurchased under the collared ASR agreement, in each case, measured based on the closing stock price of UTHR common stock on August 1, 2025.

United Therapeutics also will receive an additional delivery of shares under the Collared ASR prior to final settlement following the completion of an agreed-upon hedging period.

