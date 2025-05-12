United Therapeutics Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Liquidia Over YUTREPIA™ Inhalation Powder

Liquidia faces a patent infringement lawsuit from UTHR regarding YUTREPIA, seeking to prevent its commercialization.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has filed a lawsuit against Liquidia Corporation in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, claiming that Liquidia infringes on its U.S. Patent No. 11,357,782 ('782 patent) related to the administration of inhaled treprostinil for treating pulmonary hypertension. UTHR seeks to prevent Liquidia from commercializing its product YUTREPIA™ if it receives FDA approval. Liquidia's CEO, Dr. Roger Jeffs, expressed confidence in defending against the claims, referencing a previous invalidation of similar patents by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) and subsequent affirmations by the courts. Despite the ongoing litigation, the FDA's review timeline for YUTREPIA remains unchanged, with a goal date set for May 24, 2025.

Liquidia's ability to continue with the FDA review process for YUTREPIA remains unaffected by the patent litigation, maintaining a clear timeline toward potential approval with a goal date set for May 24, 2025.



The company's prior success in invalidating similar patent claims strengthens its position to defend against the current allegations, suggesting confidence in their legal strategy.



Liquidia CEO Dr. Roger Jeffs' statement underscores the company's commitment to providing alternatives for patients with pulmonary hypertension, reinforcing its dedication to patient access and support.

Litigation filed against Liquidia by United Therapeutics could hinder the commercialization of YUTREPIA™, impacting potential revenue and market access for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease.

The lawsuit alleges infringement of a patent that addresses the same general subject matter as a previous patent that was invalidated, raising concerns about the validity and defensibility of Liquidia's intellectual property rights.

The ongoing litigation could create uncertainty around the FDA approval process, even though it currently does not impact the PDUFA goal date; investors may view this as a risk to the company's future prospects.

What is the lawsuit against Liquidia about?

The lawsuit alleges infringement of UTHR’s ‘782 patent and seeks to prevent Liquidia from commercializing YUTREPIA.

How does this affect YUTREPIA's FDA approval timeline?

The lawsuit does not impact the FDA’s ability to take final action on YUTREPIA, scheduled for May 24, 2025.

What recent legal ruling affects UTHR’s patents?

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a decision invalidating UTHR’s ‘793 patent, which shares similar claims to the ‘782 patent.

Who is leading Liquidia in this litigation?

Dr. Roger Jeffs, CEO of Liquidia, is leading the company's defense against the litigation.

What is Liquidia's focus in biopharmaceuticals?

Liquidia focuses on developing innovative therapies for rare cardiopulmonary diseases, including its lead candidate YUTREPIA.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, today announced that United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) filed a complaint on May 9, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina (Case No. 1:25-cv-00368) against Liquidia alleging infringement of U.S. Patent No. 11,357,782 (the ‘782 patent). Additionally, the complaint seeks to enjoin Liquidia from commercializing YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).





Dr. Roger Jeffs, CEO, Liquidia said: “We are not surprised by UTHR’s repeated, last-minute attempts to deny PAH and PH-ILD patients access to an alternative therapy. We have invalidated similar claims covering the treatment of pulmonary hypertension patients with inhaled treprostinil in the past and will continue to defend the rights of patients suffering with these critical illnesses to choose the therapy that works best for them.”





The ‘782 patent, which issued on June 14, 2022, arises out of the same patent family as U.S. Patent No. 10,716,793 (the ‘793 patent) and claims the same general method of administering inhaled treprostinil to pulmonary hypertension patients. As disclosed in July 2022, the ‘793 patent was held to be invalid in a proceeding before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). The PTAB’s decision was affirmed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in December 2023. The United States Supreme Court rejected UTHR’s petition for a writ of certiorari, thereby upholding PTAB’s decision which found that all claims of the ‘793 patent are unpatentable due to prior art as final and not subject to further appeal.





UTHR is currently not seeking any injunction against the FDA to prevent final approval of the New Drug Application (NDA) for YUTREPIA. As previously announced, the FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of May 24, 2025.







About Liquidia Corporation







Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT



®



Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s lead candidate, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit



www.liquidia.com



.







Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our strategic and financial initiatives, our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding clinical trials, clinical studies and other clinical work (including the funding therefor, anticipated patient enrollment, safety data, study data, trial outcomes, timing or associated costs), regulatory applications and related submission contents and timelines, including the potential for final FDA approval of the NDA for YUTREPIA, the timeline or outcome related to patent litigation in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware or the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, including rehearings or appeals of decisions in any such proceedings, the issuance of patents by the USPTO and our ability to execute on our strategic or financial initiatives, involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. The invalidity of one patent is not necessarily determinative as to the validity of a second patent, even if the patents arise out of the same patent family or claim similar subject matter. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, as well as a number of uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and our industry has inherent risks. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that these goals will be achieved, and we undertake no duty to update our goals or to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.











Contact Information









Investors:







Jason Adair





Chief Business Officer





919.328.4350





jason.adair@liquidia.com







Media:







Patrick Wallace





Director, Corporate Communications





919.328.4383





patrick.wallace@liquidia.com



