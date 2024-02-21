United Therapeutics files litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application

Adds details and background throughout

Feb 21 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics UTHR.O said on Wednesday it has filed a case with the U.S. FDA, alleging that due procedure was not followed in allowing rival Liquidia Corp's LQDA.O application for a blood pressure drug.

United Therapeutics alleged that Liquidia skirted long standing FDA rules, precedents, and procedures when it filed its application for an inhaled dry powder of treprostinil, for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

PH-ILD is a group of disorders that cause scarring in the lungs.

United Therapeutics has also sued Liquidia for patent infringement of its drug Tyvaso.

Liquidia said last month the FDA was still reviewing its drug, decision on which was due on Jan. 24.

The FDA and Liquidia did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

