United Therapeutics Expands Regenerative Medicine Portfolio With Thymmune Acquisition

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR), a biotechnology company known for its work in organ manufacturing and pulmonary hypertension therapies, has acquired Thymmune Therapeutics Inc. a privately held pre-clinical-stage biotech developing regenerative thymic cell therapies.

Thymmune's research centers on the thymus—a vital organ that trains T-cells, the immune system's frontline defenders. The company has developed a proprietary process to convert human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) into thymic cells, which can mature inside the body to restore healthy immune function. Its lead candidate, THY-100, is being studied for congenital athymia, a rare and life-threatening condition where infants are born without a functional thymus. Early animal studies have shown that THY-100 can form a "neo-thymus" potentially enabling normal T-cell development.

United Therapeutics acquired Thymmune for $140 million in cash, with potential earn-out payments of up to $160 million tied to clinical and regulatory milestones through 2031. The deal strengthens United Therapeutics' position in regenerative medicine and complements its UThymoKidney program, which focuses on expanding the supply of transplantable organs.

Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., Chairperson and CEO of United Therapeutics, said the acquisition aligns with the company's mission to advance organ alternatives and immunomodulatory therapies. Thymmune's technology could help restore immune balance and address the root causes of multiple life-threatening diseases.

Stan Wang, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Thymmune, noted that United Therapeutics' leadership in cell-based technologies makes it an ideal partner to accelerate the platform's clinical impact.

The acquisition marks another step in United Therapeutics' broader strategy to merge regenerative biology with advanced cell engineering—a move that could reshape immune-based therapies and transplant medicine in the coming decade.

UTHR has traded between $272.12 and $609.35 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $547.15, up 0.98%.

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