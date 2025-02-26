UNITED THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $UTHR Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED THERAPEUTICS ($UTHR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $6.19 per share, missing estimates of $6.44 by $0.25. The company also reported revenue of $735,900,000, missing estimates of $749,435,167 by $-13,535,167.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UTHR stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

UNITED THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

UNITED THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $UTHR stock on the open market 274 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 274 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL BENKOWITZ (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 194 sales selling 184,700 shares for an estimated $68,817,071 .

. JAMES EDGEMOND (CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 77,931 shares for an estimated $27,758,068 .

. LOUIS W SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 26,209 shares for an estimated $9,781,714 .

. PAUL A MAHON (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,400 shares for an estimated $5,711,321 .

. RICHARD GILTNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,817,022 .

. CHRISTOPHER PATUSKY has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,579,719 .

. JUDY D. OLIAN sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $721,840

CHRISTOPHER CAUSEY sold 510 shares for an estimated $192,080

NILDA MESA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 479 shares for an estimated $183,070.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UNITED THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 346 institutional investors add shares of UNITED THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 281 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UNITED THERAPEUTICS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,754,249 of award payments to $UTHR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.