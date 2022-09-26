United Therapeutics Corporation's (NASDAQ:UTHR) stock has plunged to US$208, but insiders may have sold too soon at an even lower price of US$200

United Therapeutics Corporation's (NASDAQ:UTHR) value has fallen 4.8% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$460k worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Given that the average selling price of US$200 is still lower than the current share price, insiders would probably have been better off keeping their shares.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

United Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Vice Chairman & Lead Independent Director, Christopher Patusky, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$460k worth of shares at a price of US$200 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$208, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 44% of Christopher Patusky's holding. Christopher Patusky was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:UTHR Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. United Therapeutics insiders own about US$161m worth of shares (which is 1.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The United Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no United Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of United Therapeutics, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

